Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 1 in Indiana

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - High school football season kicked off on Friday night in Indiana!

Our Michigan schools will join the party next week, but here’s a look at the scores from games involving our Indiana schools:

Mishawaka 44, Marian 12

NorthWood 42, Jimtown 22

Penn 38, Valparaiso 21

Concord 16, Elkhart 6

LaPorte 20, New Prairie 18

Lakeland 33, South Bend Saint Joseph 28

Culver Academies 21, Adams 14

Riley 48, Gary West 6

Hammond Central 29, Washington 12

Hammond Noll 30, Clay 18

LaVille 17, Bremen 3

John Glenn 43, Boone Grove 26

Northridge 26, Fort Wayne North 13

Warsaw 17, Michigan City 13

Fairfield 29, Goshen 6

Tippecanoe Valley 23, Wawasee 14

Plymouth 27, Calumet 8

North Judson 47, Culver 0

Knox 42, Winamac 0

Triton 30, South Central 6

West Central 24, Caston 12

Rochester 56, Wabash 7

Whitko 20, Prairie Heights 0

Rensselaer Central 28, Kankakee Valley 27

Osceola Grace at Whiting

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

Indiana linebacker Matt Hohlt plays the field during an NCAA college football game against...

WATCH: IU football surprises walk-on with scholarship

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Matt Hohlt is Indiana’s newest scholarship student-athlete after the coaching staff announced he was being put on scholarship during a team meeting.

High School

South Bend Saint Joseph gears up for opener against Lakeland

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The team talked about what’s going to work for them come Friday night.

Notre Dame

Freshman receivers expected to contribute early for Notre Dame

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
This year’s wide receiver room features some returning pieces like Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie, but there’s also a handful of freshmen who are eager to step in.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) begins to celebrate with teammates Xavier Watts...

ND cornerback Ben Morrison builds off impressive freshman campaign

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Morrison has established himself as a staple in the Irish secondary and a guy that the current freshmen can aspire to be.

Latest News

High School

On Wednesday, 16 Sports visited with the NorthWood Panthers ahead of their season opener at...

NorthWood Panthers building trust in each other ahead of season opener

Updated: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The team is coming off a season with some unfinished business, once again entering week one with state contention on the mind.

Notre Dame

Captain Cam: 5th-year CB Hart leads the way as team captain

Updated: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Back for a fifth year, Hart brings length, speed, and most importantly, experience to this team’s defense.

Notre Dame

Estimé takes bigger role after Diggs, Tyree departures

Updated: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Audric Estimé is the only one left in the running back room from last year’s three-headed monster, with Logan Diggs transferring to LSU and Chris Tyree becoming a receiver.

High School

Marian prepares for week 1 matchup at crosstown rival Mishawaka

Updated: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
16 Sports asked the Knights how things change at practice now that there’s an opponent waiting at the end of the week.

Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: 2023 Preseason Special

Updated: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking you how many wins will Notre Dame finish the season with?

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football ranked No. 13 in preseason AP Poll

Updated: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
The Fighting Irish will face three teams that are currently ranked in the top 10.