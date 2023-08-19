Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 1 in Indiana
(WNDU) - High school football season kicked off on Friday night in Indiana!
Our Michigan schools will join the party next week, but here’s a look at the scores from games involving our Indiana schools:
Mishawaka 44, Marian 12
NorthWood 42, Jimtown 22
Penn 38, Valparaiso 21
Concord 16, Elkhart 6
LaPorte 20, New Prairie 18
Lakeland 33, South Bend Saint Joseph 28
Culver Academies 21, Adams 14
Riley 48, Gary West 6
Hammond Central 29, Washington 12
Hammond Noll 30, Clay 18
LaVille 17, Bremen 3
John Glenn 43, Boone Grove 26
Northridge 26, Fort Wayne North 13
Warsaw 17, Michigan City 13
Fairfield 29, Goshen 6
Tippecanoe Valley 23, Wawasee 14
Plymouth 27, Calumet 8
North Judson 47, Culver 0
Knox 42, Winamac 0
Triton 30, South Central 6
West Central 24, Caston 12
Rochester 56, Wabash 7
Whitko 20, Prairie Heights 0
Rensselaer Central 28, Kankakee Valley 27
Osceola Grace at Whiting
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.