Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 1 in Indiana

(WNDU) - High school football season kicked off on Friday night in Indiana!

Our Michigan schools will join the party next week, but here’s a look at the scores from games involving our Indiana schools:

Mishawaka 44, Marian 12

NorthWood 42, Jimtown 22

Penn 38, Valparaiso 21

Concord 16, Elkhart 6

LaPorte 20, New Prairie 18

Lakeland 33, South Bend Saint Joseph 28

Culver Academies 21, Adams 14

Riley 48, Gary West 6

Hammond Central 29, Washington 12

Hammond Noll 30, Clay 18

LaVille 17, Bremen 3

John Glenn 43, Boone Grove 26

Northridge 26, Fort Wayne North 13

Warsaw 17, Michigan City 13

Fairfield 29, Goshen 6

Tippecanoe Valley 23, Wawasee 14

Plymouth 27, Calumet 8

North Judson 47, Culver 0

Knox 42, Winamac 0

Triton 30, South Central 6

West Central 24, Caston 12

Rochester 56, Wabash 7

Whitko 20, Prairie Heights 0

Rensselaer Central 28, Kankakee Valley 27

Osceola Grace at Whiting

