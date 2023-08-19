Former player honored at LaPorte-New Prairie football game

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A young man is remembered and honored during the LaPorte and New Prairie football game Friday night.

Jake West died from cardiac arrest back in 2013 while at a LaPorte High School football practice.

“Jake had a smile on his face all the time. He was loving, funny and kindhearted. He was the type of kid that would bring others in, and he just had a heart of gold,” said Jake’s mother, Julie West.

Jake’s family was presented with his football game jersey, number 26, on the 26-yard line. They also raised a number 26 flag in the south end zone, followed by 26 seconds of silence.

“Just overwhelmed with gratitude. A lot of other mixed emotions in,” West said.

You could also buy a carnation. All money raised will help purchase an additional automatic external defibrillator (AED) for La Porte High School.

“We need to do something on the New Prairie side as well, so every dollar they get donated for a carnation, and put down over there by a banner, will get an AED for their school,” West said.

Jake’s family started the Play for Jake Foundation, where they do heart screenings in schools and raise awareness.

“We are really making a difference in raising the awareness about how important these AEDs are to have them readily available within three minutes,” West said.

Senate Bill 369, also known as “Jake’s Law,” went into effect on July 1. It requires every K-12 school to have AEDs at every athletic event and practice in the state of Indiana and also requires those venues to have a cardiac arrest response plan.

“This last year I spent a lot of time down at the State House just pushing for this law because to me it’s a no brainer. The solution is easy. The risk is real,” West said.

If you would like to honor Jake’s legacy, the fifth annual Bolt for the Heart 5k and 10k walk and run is coming up on Oct. 14.

