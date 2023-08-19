Advertise With Us

2nd Chance Pet: Gracie

If you are interested in adopting Gracie or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, you can call them at 574-400-5633.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Gracie, a dog looking for a new home!

To see if Gracie is the right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you are interested in adopting Gracie or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, you can call them at 574-400-5633.

Heartland Small Animal Rescue’s adoption center is located at the PetSmart at 4540 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, August 19, 2023