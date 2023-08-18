Advertise With Us

‘We’ll be there with tow trucks and tickets’: Police respond to ad for illegal party

The poster advertising the illegal party.
The poster advertising the illegal party.(Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Authorities were quick to shut down an illegal party planned for a Benton Harbor park on Friday.

An illegal party scheduled at Yarbrough Park at 11:30 p.m. was quickly dismissed by the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety on social media. BHDPS says the park was not reserved through the city, and that the park closes at 11 p.m.

The party, which advertises “jello shots,” also doesn’t have a liquor license under Michigan Liquor Control Law to distribute alcohol, which is strictly regulated by the state.

“We will be there with tow trucks and tickets,” BHDPS said in a statement. “Hopefully, the planner, Nisha Breshanelle, will reconsider the location to somewhere outside of the city.”

