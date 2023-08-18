WATCH: IU football surprises walk-on with scholarship

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A special celebration was captured on video Thursday when a walk-on linebacker on the Indiana Hoosiers football team was surprised with a scholarship.

According to The Herald-Times, Matt Hohlt had a scholarship offer from Wabash coming out of Center Grove High School, but instead chose to follow in the footsteps of his father Eric, a former walk-on receiver with the Hoosiers in the early 1980s.

Now, the redshirt sophomore is Indiana’s newest scholarship student-athlete after the coaching staff announced he was being put on scholarship during a team meeting.

In the video, which was put out by the team on social media, you can see Hohlt getting mobbed by his teammates in celebration.

According to The Herald-Times, Hohlt earned attention last season when he went from a contributor on special teams to earning a spot in the rotation at linebacker. In 10 games (one start), he had 19 tackles (12 solo) with 1.5 tackles for loss in 141 defensive snaps.

