St. Joseph County FACT investigating ‘serious crash’ near Auten, Laurel roads

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a “serious crash” on Friday morning involving a minivan and a FedEx truck.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. at Auten Road and Lindenwood Drive, which is just east of Laurel Road.

A portion of Auten Road was temporarily closed as crews investigated and worked to clear the scene.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

What's Good

This is a previous image of Susan Cichon, AKA Grandma Susie, from her 102nd birthday in March...

103-year-old LaPorte woman attends first PGA tourney, meets favorite players

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Susan Cichon, better known as “Grandma Susie” in the world of golf, is a lifelong fan of the sport.

News

‘Fist Bump Fridays’ are back in Mishawaka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Fist Bump Fridays are back at Mishawaka schools!

News

LaPorte, South Bend fire departments swear in 16 new recruits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
The recruits were sworn in Friday morning after completing an intense 22-week long course.

News

Portion of Auten Road closed as St. Joseph County FACT investigates ‘serious crash’

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Coroner identifies man hit, killed by train in Elkhart

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Events

Michiana Gem and Mineral Society holding 60th annual show this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Here's what you need to know about this year's show!

News

Michiana Gem and Mineral Society's 60th Show - Pt. 2

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Battalion chief retires after over three decades of service

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Michiana Gem and Mineral Society's 60th Show - Pt. 1

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Starke County EMT

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michael Wilcox, Jr., was on shift as an EMT back on Aug. 5 when he was killed in a rollover crash involving his ambulance.