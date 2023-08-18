St. Joseph County FACT investigating ‘serious crash’ near Auten, Laurel roads

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a “serious crash” on Friday morning involving a minivan and a FedEx truck.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. at Auten Road and Lindenwood Drive, which is just east of Laurel Road.

A portion of Auten Road was temporarily closed as crews investigated and worked to clear the scene.

