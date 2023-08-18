St. Joseph County FACT investigating deadly crash near Auten, Laurel roads

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a deadly crash on Friday morning involving a minivan and a FedEx truck.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. at Auten Road and Lindenwood Drive, which is just east of Laurel Road.

Officials tell 16 News Now the crash was deadly. However, it is currently unclear how many people died.

A portion of Auten Road was temporarily closed as crews investigated and worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.

