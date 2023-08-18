Advertise With Us

Self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon

The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing...
The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing the tech by saying it’s “as false as false can be.”(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Love it or hate it, self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon.

The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing the tech by saying it’s “as false as false can be.”

He added he believes in people, and he’s had difficulty using self-checkouts himself, and the data shows Basalone is in good company.

Two-thirds of shoppers say they’ve experienced a failure at a self-checkout.

Many stores install them because customers think they are faster, but research shows they actually aren’t.

In fact, stores that use them also experience more theft.

Basalone had a final indictment for self-checkout saying they are work and not fun.

He also addressed another Trader Joe’s rumor and said that cashiers are genuinely friendly people and aren’t encouraged to flirt with customers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad crossing
Man hit, killed by train near Elkhart railroad museum
Jodi Newton tells WNDU some of her bed bug bites have become infected with MRSA.
Indian Springs tenant says apartment complex won’t address bed bugs
The truck was impounded for a post-crash inspection.
15-year-old helping change tire on Indiana interstate hit by runaway semi-truck tire
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: August heat returns late weeeknd and into next week
A photo of Allan Martin Jr. courtesy of The Herald-Palladium.
Michigan court affirms resentencing for man convicted of 1997 murder

Latest News

The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife arrested in man’s slaying, prosecutor says
FILE - President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and...
US, Japan and South Korea boosting mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.
Man jumps off Eiffel Tower with parachute
The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife arrested in man's killing