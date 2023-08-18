Pride Care Ambulance Service ceases operations in Cass County

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Medical Control Authority announced on Friday that Pride Care Ambulance Service is ceasing all operations in Cass County.

The change went into effect Friday at 7 a.m. According to officials, 911 services will be covered by a group of local EMS agencies who are working together to prevent any disruption in service for residents.

Officials say all requests for emergency ambulance service should continue to be made by calling 911.

16 News Now is working to have more on this story. Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to follow the latest developments.

Press release from the Cass County Medical Control Authority:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Notre Dame students return to campus ahead of school year on Aug. 18, 2023.

Notre Dame students return to campus for school year

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Felicia Michelle
16 News Now spoke to some new and returning Notre Dame students, as well as their parents, ahead of the school year!

News

Notre Dame students return to campus ahead of school year

Updated: 7 minutes ago

What's Good

This is a previous image of Susan Cichon, AKA Grandma Susie, from her 102nd birthday in March...

103-year-old LaPorte woman attends first PGA tourney, meets favorite players

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Susan Cichon, better known as “Grandma Susie” in the world of golf, is a lifelong fan of the sport.

What's Good

‘Fist Bump Fridays’ are back in Mishawaka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Fist Bump Fridays are back at Mishawaka schools!

Latest News

News

LaPorte, South Bend fire departments swear in 16 new recruits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
The recruits were sworn in Friday morning after completing an intense 22-week long course.

News

Portion of Auten Road closed as St. Joseph County FACT investigates ‘serious crash’

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Coroner identifies man hit, killed by train in Elkhart

Updated: 4 hours ago

Events

Michiana Gem and Mineral Society holding 60th annual show this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Here's what you need to know about this year's show!

News

Michiana Gem and Mineral Society's 60th Show - Pt. 2

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Battalion chief retires after over three decades of service

Updated: 5 hours ago