Pride Care Ambulance Service ceases operations in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Medical Control Authority announced on Friday that Pride Care Ambulance Service is ceasing all operations in Cass County.

The change went into effect Friday at 7 a.m. According to officials, 911 services will be covered by a group of local EMS agencies who are working together to prevent any disruption in service for residents.

Officials say all requests for emergency ambulance service should continue to be made by calling 911.

