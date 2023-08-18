Prayer vigil held for 1-year-old boy shot, killed by toddler cousin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at the corner of Amhurst and Chippewa Thursday night to pray for a one-year-old boy, Kylin Brooks, who was accidentally shot by his two-year-old cousin on August 8.

On-Site Prayer Ministry hosts prayer vigils any time there is a tragic incident in St. Joseph County.

“Too many senseless shootings that we’ve had. And very tragic, especially when it’s dealing with another child...You know, we have the right to bear arms and legally do so, but we also have a responsibility to make sure we are protecting everyone around us in our homes,” said South Bend Common Council President Sharon McBride.

“Part of the tragedy of it is is that a baby is shot by a baby. A two-year-old is still really a baby and so all the issues of protecting children and having the guns unloaded and locked and different things that could in fact have prevented this,” said Retired Pastor Tina Velthuizen.

City leaders said they have been working with Kylin’s parents.

“They are in deep grief, and you just can’t believe it. And there’s a lot of shock. On the other hand, they are holding it together,” said Velthuizen.

Velthuizen said she baptized the baby shortly before he died.

“But baptizing at the point of death that’s a different experience and it’s a mixture of joy and sorrow because one would want him to grow up and live his life to the fullest,” said Velthuizen.

Charges have been filed against Kylin’s uncle, 19-year-old Joseph Troupe, including one for reckless homicide.

Authorities said Kylin’s 2-year-old cousin found Troupe’s gun - that he kept under his pillow- and pulled the trigger.

Troupe has a court hearing on August 25.

Meantime, the city and the South Bend Police Department are handing out gun safety locks.

