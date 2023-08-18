Portion of Auten Road closed as St. Joseph County FACT investigates ‘serious crash’

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a “serious crash” on Friday morning involving a minivan and a FedEx truck.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. at Auten Road and Lindenwood Drive, which is just east of Laurel Road.

A portion of Auten Road is closed as crews investigate and work to clear the scene. You’re asked to avoid the area, especially if you are trying to head west from State Road 933.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

