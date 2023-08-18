Advertise With Us

Police: Driver crashes into 10-plus cars trying to avoid hitting deer

Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked cars when trying to avoid hitting a deer.
Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked cars when trying to avoid hitting a deer.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - A driver is recovering after crashing their vehicle into multiple parked cars to avoid hitting a deer.

KTIV reports that the crash occurred Friday morning on Floyd Boulevard, a few minutes from downtown Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, a driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer that was in the roadway and ended up losing control of their car.

The vehicle struck 13 parked cars at a Tri-State Auto Sales lot.

Luckily, initial reports didn’t mention any serious injuries in the crash.

A total of 13 cars suffered damage in the sales lot.

Copyright KTIV via 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad crossing
Man hit, killed by train near Elkhart railroad museum
The truck was impounded for a post-crash inspection.
15-year-old helping change tire on Indiana interstate hit by runaway semi-truck tire
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Consecutive 90 degree days next week
St. Joseph County FACT investigating deadly crash near Auten, Laurel roads
Jodi Newton tells WNDU some of her bed bug bites have become infected with MRSA.
Indian Springs tenant says apartment complex won’t address bed bugs

Latest News

Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Rare New England tornado lifts car from a highway as strong storms damage homes and flood roads
Medical Moment: Why AMVs are a 'silent killer' of young people
FILE - The American Airlines logo is seen atop the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas,...
American Airlines sues a travel site to crack down on consumers who use this trick to save money
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast