Advertise With Us

Notre Dame students return to campus for school year

By Felicia Michelle
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Notre Dame students returned to campus!

It’s move-in week, with freshmen and athletes returning ahead of the academic year. 16 News Now spoke to some new and returning students, as well as their parents, about what the move-in process has been like so far and why they chose Notre Dame.

“So I’m very nervous,” said Jazmin Zamudil, a freshman. “I’m not going to lie and it doesn’t hit you until you leave your house. Then say goodbye to your family, my sister, my brothers. And so I’m here now, and now it’s like settling in. I’m like okay, but it is hectic I’m not gonna lie. It’s crazy your first day.”

“I think it’s just the best place on earth, to be honest,” said Theresa McKenna, a parent. “And know it’s the best blend of academics, college experience with athletics as well as the religious component so it just has it all.”

The first day of classes for grad students is Monday, with underclassmen starting on Aug. 22.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad crossing
Man hit, killed by train near Elkhart railroad museum
The truck was impounded for a post-crash inspection.
15-year-old helping change tire on Indiana interstate hit by runaway semi-truck tire
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: August heat returns late weeeknd and into next week
St. Joseph County FACT investigating ‘serious crash’ near Auten, Laurel roads
Jodi Newton tells WNDU some of her bed bug bites have become infected with MRSA.
Indian Springs tenant says apartment complex won’t address bed bugs

Latest News

Pride Care Ambulance Service ceases operations in Cass County
Notre Dame students return to campus ahead of school year
This is a previous image of Susan Cichon, AKA Grandma Susie, from her 102nd birthday in March...
103-year-old LaPorte woman attends first PGA tourney, meets favorite players
‘Fist Bump Fridays’ are back in Mishawaka