Notre Dame students return to campus for school year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Notre Dame students returned to campus!

It’s move-in week, with freshmen and athletes returning ahead of the academic year. 16 News Now spoke to some new and returning students, as well as their parents, about what the move-in process has been like so far and why they chose Notre Dame.

“So I’m very nervous,” said Jazmin Zamudil, a freshman. “I’m not going to lie and it doesn’t hit you until you leave your house. Then say goodbye to your family, my sister, my brothers. And so I’m here now, and now it’s like settling in. I’m like okay, but it is hectic I’m not gonna lie. It’s crazy your first day.”

“I think it’s just the best place on earth, to be honest,” said Theresa McKenna, a parent. “And know it’s the best blend of academics, college experience with athletics as well as the religious component so it just has it all.”

The first day of classes for grad students is Monday, with underclassmen starting on Aug. 22.

