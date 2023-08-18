Michiana Renaissance Festival returns next weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to participate in some ye olde activities? The Michiana Renaissance Festival returns for its 11th year next weekend!

Join the adventure on Aug. 26 to Aug. 27 at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees can see a variety of exciting shows, including music, jousting, acrobats, magic, live steel, and much more! There are also activities for kids, including the famous “boffer ring,” Indiana Wild, which is a mini zoo, and of course, the Queen’s Quest!

“It’s our 11th year and we are so excited to bring the Michiana Renaissance Festival to South Bend and the Michiana area!” said Elizabeth Markell, president of Entertaining History. “This year, we have more of everything! There are more food & drink options, more entertainment and more unique vendors! We love the response by the community to our family-friendly and affordable event with so many things to see and experience.”

Tickets are $12 for adults ages 13 and up, $10 for seniors, $7 for children ages six to 12, and free for kids five and under, as well as United States military and veterans.

Attendees who purchase tickets at the gate and bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Indiana will receive$1.00 off the price of admission, up to $2.00.

