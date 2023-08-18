Michiana Gem and Mineral Society holds 60th show this weekend; what you need to know

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - August 18th to August 20th, the Michiana Gem and Mineral Society is hosting it’s 60th annual Mineral, Gem, and Fossil Show.

With dinosaur bones, fossils, and wide variety of gems and minerals, as well as a Jurassic Park collection with items that were actually used in the movie, a kid’s corner, and more.

Last year’s show set a record for attendance numbers, and with even more vendors this year, making a total of 26 vendors, organizers say this year should be another great one.

“We’re open today from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come see us and prepare to be blown away,” said Michiana Gem and Mineral Society, President, Ross Fergerson.

The show is taking place at the ST. Joseph County 4H Fairgrounds.

