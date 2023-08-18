Advertise With Us

Michiana Gem and Mineral Society holds 60th show this weekend; what you need to know

By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - August 18th to August 20th, the Michiana Gem and Mineral Society is hosting it’s 60th annual Mineral, Gem, and Fossil Show.

With dinosaur bones, fossils, and wide variety of gems and minerals, as well as a Jurassic Park collection with items that were actually used in the movie, a kid’s corner, and more.

Last year’s show set a record for attendance numbers, and with even more vendors this year, making a total of 26 vendors, organizers say this year should be another great one.

“We’re open today from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come see us and prepare to be blown away,” said Michiana Gem and Mineral Society, President, Ross Fergerson.

The show is taking place at the ST. Joseph County 4H Fairgrounds.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad crossing
Man hit, killed by train near Elkhart railroad museum
Jodi Newton tells WNDU some of her bed bug bites have become infected with MRSA.
Indian Springs tenant says apartment complex won’t address bed bugs
The truck was impounded for a post-crash inspection.
15-year-old helping change tire on Indiana interstate hit by runaway semi-truck tire
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: August heat returns late weeeknd and into next week
A photo of Allan Martin Jr. courtesy of The Herald-Palladium.
Michigan court affirms resentencing for man convicted of 1997 murder

Latest News

MGMS hosts 60th show- clipped version
Battalion chief retires after over three decades of service
Michiana Gem and Mineral Society 60th Show - clipped version
Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Starke County EMT