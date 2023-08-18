Michiana Gem and Mineral Society holding 60th annual show this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana Gem and Mineral Society is hosting its 60th annual Mineral, Gem, and Fossil Show this weekend.

The show is taking place at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds from Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Aug. 20. Organizers said on Facebook it’s being held in the commercial building at the fairgrounds instead of the Singer building, where it was held in previous years.

This year’s show features dinosaur bones, fossils, and wide variety of gems and minerals. You’ll also find a Jurassic Park collection with items that were actually used in the movie, a kid’s corner, and more.

Last year’s show set a record for attendance numbers. And with even more vendors this year (26 in total), organizers say this year should be another great one.

“We’re open today from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” said Ross Fergerson, president of the Michiana Gem and Mineral Society. “Come see us and prepare to be blown away.”

For more details on the show, click here. You can also follow the Michiana Gem and Mineral Society on Facebook for updates.

