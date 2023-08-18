Michiana Gem and Mineral Society holding 60th annual show this weekend

By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana Gem and Mineral Society is hosting its 60th annual Mineral, Gem, and Fossil Show this weekend.

The show is taking place at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds from Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Aug. 20. Organizers said on Facebook it’s being held in the commercial building at the fairgrounds instead of the Singer building, where it was held in previous years.

This year’s show features dinosaur bones, fossils, and wide variety of gems and minerals. You’ll also find a Jurassic Park collection with items that were actually used in the movie, a kid’s corner, and more.

Last year’s show set a record for attendance numbers. And with even more vendors this year (26 in total), organizers say this year should be another great one.

“We’re open today from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” said Ross Fergerson, president of the Michiana Gem and Mineral Society. “Come see us and prepare to be blown away.”

For more details on the show, click here. You can also follow the Michiana Gem and Mineral Society on Facebook for updates.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Michiana Renaissance Festival returns next weekend

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Join the adventure on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds.

Events

Baboon Fest 2023 returning to Winamac in October.

Baboonfest 2023 returning to Winamac in October

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The monkey sanctuary serves as a retirement home for baboons and macaques from university studies, zoos, and private ownership.

Food

Michiana Eats: Vinyl Tap and Table

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Vinyl Tap and Table is located two blocks south of Ironworks Plaza at 117 S. Main Street in Mishawaka.

Events

‘An Evening at the Kroc’ coming up next week

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Salvation Army Kroc Center will be hosting its annual fundraising gala next Thursday, Aug. 24.

Latest News

Community

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood has a conversation with a resident during the first “Front Porch...

Upcoming ‘Front Porch Friday with Mayor Dave Wood’ rescheduled for Sept. 1

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The rescheduled event will be held on the front porch of the Mishawaka Utilities Business Office, which is located at 107 N. Main Street.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Matthew still waiting for a new home

Updated: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
We first shared Matthew’s story in February. Grant Me Hope asked us to share his story again in hopes that someone will consider opening their heart and home to Matthew.

Events

A memorial ride will be held for Starke County EMT on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Memorial ride planned for Starke County EMT

Updated: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
A “Rose Ride” is being held in memory of fallen Starke County EMT and firefighter Michael Wilcox, Jr. on Wednesday.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Events

Artist Juicy J performs on the Bud Light Stage at Beale Street Music Festival on Sunday, May 6,...

Juicy J to perform at Four Winds Field in September

Updated: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Juicy J will be performing on Sunday, Sept. 3, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Events

Ninja Golf in Granger celebrates 5 years

Ninja Golf in Granger celebrating 5-year anniversary with community

Updated: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Albert
Ninja Golf is celebrating its fifth anniversary all day Saturday!