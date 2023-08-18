Medical Moment: Why AVMs are considered the ‘silent killer’ of young people

(WNDU) - Every 40 seconds in the U.S., someone has a stroke. But not all strokes happen to older people!

Up to 15% of strokes happen to people under the age of 45. In fact, some people are actually born with something called AVM, also known as arteriovenous malformations.

And once it ruptures, it can be life-altering, even fatal.

“I started horseback riding when I was about seven years old,” said Krysta Owings, survivor.

Owings was 25, living her dream, working full-time in an equestrian barn until one morning.

“Woke up and started having, you know, some blurry vision, little bit of balance issues,” Owings said.

In the ER, doctors diagnosed her with a ruptured AVM in her frontal lobe.

“It’s a tangle of blood vessels that you’re born with,” explained Dr. Gregory Zipfel, a neurosurgeon at Washington University. “Most people have it for many years, often for a few decades before they find out about it.”

Dr. Zipfel says AVMs are rare, and symptoms can be stroke-like; others can cause seizures, and some never cause any problems at all, and are found during routine scans.

“We want to get it treated, and treated pretty quickly so it can’t rupture again,”Dr. Zipfel said.

Dr. Zipfel was able to remove part of Krysta’s skull. And using high-powered microscope, he was able to seal off the AVM with special clips, and then remove it from surrounding brain tissue. Right after surgery, Krysta still suffered from the same symptoms.

“I couldn’t use anything on my left side of my body. I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t tell time,” Owings said.

But that did change; it took three months before Owings was ready to get back on a horse, but she knew her buddy Swiper would not let her down.

“He’ll just take care of you. He’s very intuitive, you know; he’ll listen to you,” Owings finished.

A bond that continues to help Krysta heal.

Dr. Zipfel says 10% of patients who have an AVM rupture will die. But many others go on to recover, living happy and healthy lives.

