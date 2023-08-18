Advertise With Us

Man jumps off Eiffel Tower with parachute

FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.
FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.(Artur Staszewski / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PARIS (CNN) - Authorities in Paris have arrested a man who jumped off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.

The tower’s management company said security spotted him right after he entered the site Thursday morning.

They tried to stop him, but he went ahead with his jump.

The man landed on the roof of the nearby sports center, where police arrested him.

The tower’s management company has condemned the behavior.

