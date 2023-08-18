Laporte and South Bend Fire Departments swear in 16 new recruits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 fire department recruits graduated in South Bend today.

The C-Pat Training building next to the Luther J. Taylor Training Center in South Bend was packed full.

The graduation was the end of a 22-week long course, with 12 of the 16 recruits joining the force in South Bend, and 4 heading to LaPorte.

The Assistant Chief of Training, Brandon Roark, shared that the recruits are excited to get out and about, to help the community.

“You know during training it’s very regimented programs, and there is a lot of distance between the students and the instructors and the staff at the fire department. Today really marks the transition where they become part of the family. And so, the brotherhood and the sisterhood in both organizations. It’s open arms from this point forward, and they’re well trained, they’re eager, they’re ready to go, and the citizens of both cities are very lucky to have all of them,” Roark said.

According to Roark, both departments had been short staffed, so the new recruits will make a huge difference.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.