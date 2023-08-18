Advertise With Us

Laporte and South Bend Fire Departments swear in 16 new recruits

Fire Dept. Recruits SB and LP
Fire Dept. Recruits SB and LP(wndu)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 fire department recruits graduated in South Bend today.

The C-Pat Training building next to the Luther J. Taylor Training Center in South Bend was packed full.

The graduation was the end of a 22-week long course, with 12 of the 16 recruits joining the force in South Bend, and 4 heading to LaPorte.

The Assistant Chief of Training, Brandon Roark, shared that the recruits are excited to get out and about, to help the community.

“You know during training it’s very regimented programs, and there is a lot of distance between the students and the instructors and the staff at the fire department. Today really marks the transition where they become part of the family. And so, the brotherhood and the sisterhood in both organizations. It’s open arms from this point forward, and they’re well trained, they’re eager, they’re ready to go, and the citizens of both cities are very lucky to have all of them,” Roark said.

According to Roark, both departments had been short staffed, so the new recruits will make a huge difference.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad crossing
Man hit, killed by train near Elkhart railroad museum
The truck was impounded for a post-crash inspection.
15-year-old helping change tire on Indiana interstate hit by runaway semi-truck tire
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: August heat returns late weeeknd and into next week
Jodi Newton tells WNDU some of her bed bug bites have become infected with MRSA.
Indian Springs tenant says apartment complex won’t address bed bugs
A photo of Allan Martin Jr. courtesy of The Herald-Palladium.
Michigan court affirms resentencing for man convicted of 1997 murder

Latest News

Portion of Auten Road closed as St. Joseph County FACT investigates ‘serious crash’
Coroner identifies man hit, killed by train in Elkhart
MGMS 60th Show at St Joe fairgrounds
Michiana Gem and Mineral Society holds 60th show this weekend; what you need to know
MGMS hosts 60th show- clipped version