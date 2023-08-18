Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Starke County EMT

STARKE/PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in Starke County and Pulaski County to honor a fallen EMT and firefighter.

Michael Wilcox, Jr., was on shift as an EMT back on Aug. 5 when he was killed in a rollover crash involving his ambulance at the intersection of County Road 800 South and County Road 700 East. The crash left another EMT, Brandy Salita, in critical condition.

Holcomb says flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Wilcox. He is asking businesses and residents in Starke and Pulaski counties to lower their flags to half-staff.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the families of the two crash victims to help with the financial strain during this difficult time.

Earlier this week, a Rose Ride was held in memory of Wilcox.

