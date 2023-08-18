Advertise With Us

Funeral service held for 3-year-old migrant girl in Warsaw

By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A South American family’s search for a better life in the U.S. turned tragic with the death of a three-year-old girl.

Funeral services for Jismary Barboza Gonzalez were held in Warsaw on Thursday.

It’s a story full of twists and turns, that includes the family members turning themselves in at the Texas border. And under the state’s immigration practices, the family was then bused to Chicago, a sanctuary city.

That little girl died during the bus ride near Salem, Illinois.

At Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, about a dozen cars were in the procession of mourners that marked the passing of a Columbia native with family ties to the Warsaw area.

According to a GoFundMe page, Jismary died last Thursday in her mother’s arms of respiratory arrest. The post says 911 was called, but she was already without vital signs when help arrived.

Reports indicate that an autopsy provided inconclusive on the cause of the death. The state of Illinois will cover the costs of burial for Jismary, and the GoFundMe page seeks help with medical and psychological services for the parents.

According to reports, there was no advance warning that the child was in distress or in need of medical attention. The family’s trip reportedly began back in May in Columbia.

Jismary was set to celebrate her fourth birthday next week on Aug. 25.

