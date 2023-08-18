‘Fist Bump Fridays’ are back in Mishawaka

(news)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the beginning of the high school football season in Indiana, and that means Mishawaka High School student athletes are once again participating in “Fist Bump Fridays!”

The initiative started in the district last year, with more than 40 student athletes, band members, and cheerleaders taking time to visit a different Mishawaka elementary school or John Young Middle School to welcome the younger kids to school with some positive encouragement and, you guessed it, a fist bump or two.

The first “Fist Bump Friday” of the 2023 school year kicked off at Beiger Elementary School, and faculty members told 16 News Now that they just loved seeing the looks on the younger kids faces.

“Our Mishawaka High School athletes are role models for our kids, and we want them to be able to see what it looks like to be a Mishawaka athlete,” said Courtney Koszyk, principal at Beiger Elementary School. “So, it’s a fun way for them to give back to our little kids.”

Next Friday, the upperclassmen will head to Hums Elementary School to do it all again! For a full schedule of Fist Bump Fridays, click here.

