First Alert Forecast: August heat returns late weeeknd and into next week

Enjoy the free A/C Friday morning!



Highs Friday reach into the mid 70s



80s return this weekend#INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds throughout the day, but lots of sunshine is expected. A slight milky tint to the sky is likely by late in the day as a NW wind transports wildfire smoke from Canada into Michiana. 300 new wildfires are burning across northwest Canada. Great evening weather for the return of high school football in Indiana with temperatures in the evening around 70F. High around 75F. Low 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds and wildfire haze. A wind switch late in the day will clear any wildfire smoke by the evening hours. High 82F. Low 63F. Wind S at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY Mostly sunny with just a few afternoon clouds. Heat index in the lower 90s. High 88F. Low 66F. Wind SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

