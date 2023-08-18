Father, daughter killed in crash on Auten Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a deadly crash on Friday morning involving a minivan and a FedEx delivery truck.

According to authorities, the westbound van collided head-on with the FedEx delivery truck around 9:50 a.m. on Auten Road near Lindenwood Drive, which is just east of Laurel Road.

The driver of the van, Beverly Ditsch, 18, as well as her father, Joshua Ditsch, 47, were both pronounced dead at the scene. The 29-year-old FedEx delivery driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital.

The driver is cooperating with investigators.

A portion of Auten Road was temporarily closed as crews investigated and worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.

