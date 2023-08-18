Advertise With Us

Explosion reported at gas plant in Tennessee; evacuation ordered near facility

Smoke rises from a facility after a reported explosion at a gas plant in Hickman County,...
Smoke rises from a facility after a reported explosion at a gas plant in Hickman County, Tennessee, on Friday. (Source: courtesy JD Dotson/WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Authorities have reported there was an explosion Friday morning at a gas plant in Hickman County.

The explosion was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline facility located at 2775 Highway 48.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for a mile-radius around the facility. It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

Multiple Hickman County agencies are responding to the explosion, as well as the Nashville Fire Department at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management agency.

