Elkhart community mourns loss of beloved crossing guard

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart community is mourning the loss of a beloved school crossing guard.

The Elkhart Police Department announced the passing of Otis Irving on Facebook. He was a crossing guard outside of Woodland Elementary School.

Affectionately known as “Mr. Otis,” he’s being remembered not only for his service but for the positive impact he had on students and staff.

He’s remembered for his smile, his kindness, his jokes, and how he’d always say “okey-dokey” when it was safe for the children to cross the street.

This year would’ve been Irving’s 20th school year as a crossing guard.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.