Coroner identifies man hit, killed by train in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Coroner has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train late Wednesday night in Elkhart.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing near Main Street and Middlebury Street, which is directly east of the National New York Central Railroad Museum.

The man, identified as Terry Barham of Elkhart, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Elkhart County Coroner Mervin D. Miller says his cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma and his manner of death is pending toxicology results.

The Norfolk Southern Police Department is handling the investigation.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.