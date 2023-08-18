Coroner identifies man hit, killed by train in Elkhart

Train tracks stock image
(Lisa Baird / Pixabay; stephswift / Pixabay)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Coroner has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train late Wednesday night in Elkhart.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing near Main Street and Middlebury Street, which is directly east of the National New York Central Railroad Museum.

The man, identified as Terry Barham of Elkhart, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Elkhart County Coroner Mervin D. Miller says his cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma and his manner of death is pending toxicology results.

The Norfolk Southern Police Department is handling the investigation.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Battalion chief retires after over three decades of service

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Michiana Gem and Mineral Society 60th Show - clipped version

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Starke County EMT

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michael Wilcox, Jr., was on shift as an EMT back on Aug. 5 when he was killed in a rollover crash involving his ambulance.

News

Portion of Auten Road closed as St. Joseph County FACT investigates ‘serious crash’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened around 9:50 a.m. at Auten Road and Lindenwood Drive, which is just east of Laurel Road.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: August heat returns late weeeknd and into next week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Heat index values will reach 95 to 105F next week with limited rain chances

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Prayer vigil held for 1-year-old boy shot, killed by toddler cousin

Prayer vigil held for 1-year-old boy shot, killed by toddler cousin

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
People gathered at the corner of Amhurst and Chippewa Thursday night to pray for a one-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by his two-year-old cousin last week.

News

A look at Saint Joe football, the Saint Joe way

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Vigil held for 1-year-old shooting victim in South Bend

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

BaboonFest 2023 returning to Winamac in October

Updated: 12 hours ago