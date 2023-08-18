Brad Chambers files paperwork to establish gubernatorial campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - On Thursday, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers filed paperwork to begin his campaign committee for governor.

Born and raised in Indiana, Chambers is a business entrepreneur who just concluded his two-year term as the Secretary of Commerce.

Under his leadership, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation has raised over $33 billion of committed capital investments, including over $22 billion in 2022 alone.

“As Indiana’s Secretary of Commerce, the last two years, I have witnessed firsthand how important leadership, vision, urgency, and aspiration are to the future of Indiana,” Chambers said in a press release. “I am running for Governor because I want Hoosiers of today and Hoosiers of tomorrow to believe that Indiana offers an opportunity for an excellent life. I am ambitious in my vision for Indiana, and I look forward to talking with Hoosiers about the best way to continue making our state the envy of many.”

As the founder, president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Buckingham Companies, Chambers has led the strategic direction of the company’s various integrated divisions since he started the company as a student at Indiana University in 1984.

Chambers previously served as Chairman of the Indiana State Fair Commission and on the boards of Indianapolis Downtown Inc., National Multi-Housing Council, Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership, and the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

