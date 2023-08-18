Art Beat takes over downtown South Bend this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s almost Art Beat time in downtown South Bend!

The highly-anticipated event takes place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Art will be on display from Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard all the way to Wayne Street on the other side of Jefferson Boulevard bridge.

The showcase will include more than 500 visual, performing and culinary artists from the Michiana area.

