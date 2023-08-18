Advertise With Us

Art Beat takes over downtown South Bend this weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s almost Art Beat time in downtown South Bend!

The highly-anticipated event takes place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Art will be on display from Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard all the way to Wayne Street on the other side of Jefferson Boulevard bridge.

The showcase will include more than 500 visual, performing and culinary artists from the Michiana area.

For more information Art Beat, click here.

