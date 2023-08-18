Advertise With Us

2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say

A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.(Source: WTVM)
By Kelis McGhee and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A male and female have been found dead on Columbus State University campus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said he believes it was an “apparent homicide, suicide.” He said it appears that the male shot and killed the female before shooting himself.

The female was found in a vehicle, and the male was found up against the tire of the vehicle, Bryan said.

Officers with Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene, along with the Columbus Police Department and Columbus State University Police.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad crossing
Man hit, killed by train near Elkhart railroad museum
Jodi Newton tells WNDU some of her bed bug bites have become infected with MRSA.
Indian Springs tenant says apartment complex won’t address bed bugs
The truck was impounded for a post-crash inspection.
15-year-old helping change tire on Indiana interstate hit by runaway semi-truck tire
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: August heat returns late weeeknd and into next week
A photo of Allan Martin Jr. courtesy of The Herald-Palladium.
Michigan court affirms resentencing for man convicted of 1997 murder

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and...
US, Japan and South Korea are bolstering mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Hurricane Hilary grows off Mexico and could reach California as a very rare tropical storm
Battalion chief retires after over three decades of service
Michiana Gem and Mineral Society 60th Show - clipped version