103-year-old LaPorte woman attends first PGA tourney, meets favorite players

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (WNDU) - A LaPorte woman is enjoying an experience that was 103 years in the making.

Susan Cichon, better known as “Grandma Susie” in the world of golf, is a lifelong fan of the sport and watches all four rounds of every PGA tournament on television. However, the 103-year-old had never watched one in person.

That’s all changing this week, as Grandma Susie is at the 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club outside of Chicago. To mark the momentous occasion, the PGA Tour had a few special surprises for her!

Susie got to meet some of her favorite players, like Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Rickie Fowler! The special moments were all captured in a heartwarming video posted by the PGA Tour on Friday morning. You can check it out for yourself by clicking here.

As you may recall, 12 PGA pros wished Susie a happy 100th birthday via video in 2020. The birthday lineup included the likes of Fleetwood, Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, and Fowler.

You may also remember Susie from a story we shared last year on her 102nd birthday.

