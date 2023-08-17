Woman injured in crash involving LaGrange police officer

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rome City woman was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday evening involving a LaGrange town police officer.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 450 South and County Road 300 East. When deputies from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene, they found a LaGrange town police vehicle in the westbound lane of County Road 450 South and a silver Honda minivan in a field southeast of the intersection.

The driver of the minivan, a 69-year-old Rome City woman, told deputies her foot slipped as she attempted to stop at the intersection, causing her to enter the intersection into the path of the LaGrange police vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for chest and leg pain. The officer was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

