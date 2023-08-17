What’s new this year for students at Goshen Community Schools?

By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - All students at Goshen Community Schools are now back in classes for the 2023-24 school year!

Faculty members told 16 Morning News Now that this school year will be an exciting one.

For starters, the district had staggered start days, with the kindergarteners, fifth graders, seventh graders, and high school freshmen all starting on Wednesday. Everyone else started on Thursday.

The district also has new school buses this year. Each bus is equipped with stop arm cameras and technology that allows parents to track the school bus, to know when their child has gotten on the bus, and when it will arrive at its destination.

The athletic department also shared new, exciting developments, including a new alumni viewing area. Meanwhile, an initiative started last school year that allows all students and faculty to get into home athletic events for free will continue this year!

“We actually started tracking last year, and last winter season,” said Jim Pickard, athletic director for GCS. “1599 students came in free to our games, and our paid admission is actually up, too, at our games.”

The district also has a new interim superintendent, and that isn’t even close to all of the excitement that is in store for students, faculty, and families this year.

“We actually beat the state average in math last year and tied seventh grade, beat it in eighth grade, so we’re looking to do even better this coming year,” said Jan Baker, principal at Goshen Junior High School.

For more details on everything going on at Goshen Community Schools, click here.

