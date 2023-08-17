What’s new for students returning to classes in the Goshen Community School district?

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - August 16th and 17th are the first days of school for students in the Goshen Community School district.

Faculty members shared with 16 Morning News Now that this school year will be an exciting one.

For starters, the district had staggered start days, with the Kindergarteners, 5th graders, 7th graders, and Freshmen, all started on August 16th.

Everyone else started August 17th.

The district also boasted new school buses this school year. Each equipped with stop arm cameras and technology that allows parents to track the school bus, to know when their child has gotten on the bus and when it will arrive.

The athletic department also shared new exciting developments, including a new alumnus viewing area, and the continuance of an initiative started last school year, allowing all students and faculty to get into home athletic events, for free!

“We actually started tracking last year, and last winter season, 1599 students came in free to our games, and our paid admission is actually up too at our games,” said Jim Pickard, the Athletic Director for GCS.

The district also has a new interim superintendent, and that isn’t even close to all of the excitement that is in store for students, faculty, and families this year.

“We actually beat the state average in math last year, and tied seventh grade, beat it in eighth grade so we’re looking to do even better this coming year,” said Jan Baker, the Principal at Goshen Junior High School.

