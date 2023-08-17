Upcoming ‘Front Porch Friday with Mayor Dave Wood’ rescheduled for Sept. 1

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood has a conversation with a resident during the first “Front Porch...
Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood has a conversation with a resident during the first “Front Porch Friday" held back on June 16.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re hoping to have a conversation with Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood, you’ll have to wait a couple of weeks.

City officials say his “Front Porch Friday” event scheduled for this Friday has been rescheduled for Sept. 1.

“Front Porch Friday with Mayor Dave Wood” was launched earlier this summer to better serve the citizens of Mishawaka by getting feedback directly from them.

The rescheduled event will be held on the front porch of the Mishawaka Utilities Business Office, which is located at 107 N. Main Street. It will take place from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

