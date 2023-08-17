Statewide push underway to train Indiana teachers on ‘science of reading’

(WNDU) - We’re getting word about a change in how educators in Indiana prepare to teach kids how to read.

Non-profit news organization Chalkbeat tells 16 News Now there’s now a statewide push to train teachers using the “science of reading.”

It’s a term describing a collection of research on the best ways to teach children how to read.

“It’s sort of a progressive learning, beginning with those early grades but continuing on into upper grades, building students’ vocabulary and then their comprehension of all kinds of materials. Of not just fiction, but science and mathematics and things like that,” says Aleksandra Appleton, education reporter for Chalkbeat. “So, I think what you would see in the classroom is sort of those building blocks going forward.”

Programs that train teachers need to incorporate the science of reading by 2024 or risk losing their accreditation. A $25 million fund from the Lilly Endowment will help Indiana colleges make that transition.

The push comes as an assessment conducted by the state found that nearly one in five third-grade children are unable to read by the end of their academic school year.

