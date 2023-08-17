South Bend Saint Joseph gears up for opener against Lakeland

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re just one day away from those Friday night lights turning on for the first time in Michiana, as high school teams across the Hoosier state will open their 2023 seasons.

For South Bend Saint Joseph, the lights at Father Bly Field will turn on when they face Lakeland. Now that preseason fall camp is over, it’s time to see what your team’s got.

The team talked about what’s going to work for them come Friday night.

“I just want to see guys that are prepared and that fly around,” said head coach Ben Downey. “Play the game in a physical manner and have fun out there, and we can just summarize that by saying represent Saint Joe.”

“We’ve got some dogs out there,” said senior lineman Micah Stover. “We’ve got some grinders, you know, some guys who don’t really care, put their nose to the grindstone and just get going. Beat the heck out of somebody like we need to do on the line.”

“I think that we’re going to be a very physical team, a very athletic team, and just ready to do whatever we need to get the win,” said senior running back Thomas Eck.

“I think we’re going to have a lot of speed versus them, and I think we’re going to be able to make some big plays tomorrow night and just bring the energy and we’ll be ready,” said senior running back Brady Farrell.

Kickoff at Father Bly Field on Friday night is set for 7 p.m.

