South Bend mayoral candidate Desmont Upchurch admits to striking woman over 20 years ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re hearing from the Republican candidate for South Bend mayor, breaking his own news involving criminal charges from years ago.

Desmont Upchurch admitted to our team he hit an ex-girlfriend more than 20 years ago and spent time in jail for the incident.

The story initially broke by our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, but Upchurch visited WNDU Studios to clear the air.

Speaking with Desmont Upchurch this afternoon, he said because of the recent arrest of a Republican Common Council candidate Roosevelt Stewart for domestic battery, he wanted to open up about his past and says he hopes it can serve as an example of learning and growing from mistakes.

According to the South Bend Tribune, Upchurch pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and was required to engage in anger management after he slapped a woman he was dating 23 years ago.

“This is to advocate against domestic violence,” said Desmont Upchurch, South Bend Mayoral Candidate (R). “This was an opportunity to share my past and say that even though I wasn’t charged with domestic violence, it was a girlfriend, and I take ownership of that. And voters should know that if I make a mistake, I will own up to my mistake, I will ask for forgiveness, and let’s move forward so we can grow past that mistake.”

Upchurch, who says he has become a strong advocate against domestic violence, says this isn’t the first time he has opened up about his past, as he says he tells this story at events during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“I did 72 hours in jail, and I tell this story during Domestic Violence Awareness Month about those 72 hours and how I cried for 71 hours,” Upchurch said. “And so, I walk through that and tell that story to help shed some light to individuals (to tell them) don’t go down this path, don’t do this.”

Upchurch adds that in 1998, he also pled guilty to larceny, or theft of personal property after friends convinced him to steal money from the place where he worked.

He went on to say that learning from these mistakes brought him to serve in the U.S. Army, where he served 20 years and completed three combat tours in Iraq.

“And I learned there to take ownership of any mistakes, and since then, I haven’t committed any type of crime, went on to do 20 years in the United States Army, retired, did three combat tours, and I was proud to serve my country, and now, I’m proud to serve the citizens of South Bend,” Upchurch said.

16 News Now could not reach out to his ex-girlfriend because case files for less severe offenses are removed every few years, and the detailed records of these proceedings no longer exist.

We did reach out to Mayor Mueller’s campaign for a statement. They say, “At this time, our campaign will not comment,” but Upchurch says his campaign wanted to get ahead of any negative publicity attempts by St. Joe County Democrats.

“A lot of people have dirt in their past, and they’re trying to grow beyond it,” Upchurch said. “I want to be that example to say we can grow way beyond our past mistakes, and you can be an advocate because you know firsthand what happens when you make these mistakes. And if we can teach people to take ownership of their mistakes, then we should allow them to grow beyond it, and encourage them, and give them the resources to grow beyond it.”

This comes after Upchurch pulled his support for fellow Republican and South Bend Common Council Candidate Roosevelt Stewart, who is charged with domestic battery, a level 6 felony, for allegedly drunkenly hitting and choking his daughter after she withheld his car keys.

Stewart also has a pending case against him from March of this year for speeding and driving on a suspended license.

He also was charged and found guilty of an infraction of failure to use a children’s restraint system, or a car seat, back in 2017.

His Initial appearance is Sept. 7 at 8:30 a.m. in front of St. Joseph County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hurley.

Upchurch and Stewart were canvassing for voters this last Saturday (Aug. 12), a few days before the domestic incident involving Stewart and his daughter.

