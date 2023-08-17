Sen. Todd Young visits Michiana; discusses affordable housing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Senator Todd Young, R-IN, toured Michiana.

This year, South Bend has 30% fewer houses on the market per capita. With the housing crisis looming, the senator met with Indiana realtors and stakeholders to discuss solutions.

The discussion included three legislative acts all aimed at increasing housing stock, lowering the cost of homes, and revitalizing distressed neighborhoods.

“Middle-income America is really hurting right now,” Sen. Young said. “If they want to move to more opportunity, move to better jobs, move to safer communities, move to better schools, and we can help accommodate their desire to move to more opportunity by ensuring that there is affordable housing where ever they might want to move.”

With the new battery plant coming to New Carlisle, Young says they want new workers to have an opportunity to live in Indiana over Michigan.

