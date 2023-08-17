Advertise With Us

Sen. Todd Young visits Michiana; discusses affordable housing

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Senator Todd Young, R-IN, toured Michiana.

This year, South Bend has 30% fewer houses on the market per capita. With the housing crisis looming, the senator met with Indiana realtors and stakeholders to discuss solutions.

The discussion included three legislative acts all aimed at increasing housing stock, lowering the cost of homes, and revitalizing distressed neighborhoods.

“Middle-income America is really hurting right now,” Sen. Young said. “If they want to move to more opportunity, move to better jobs, move to safer communities, move to better schools, and we can help accommodate their desire to move to more opportunity by ensuring that there is affordable housing where ever they might want to move.”

With the new battery plant coming to New Carlisle, Young says they want new workers to have an opportunity to live in Indiana over Michigan.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jodi Newton tells WNDU some of her bed bug bites have become infected with MRSA.
Indian Springs tenant says apartment complex won’t address bed bugs
Railroad crossing
Man hit, killed by train near Elkhart railroad museum
Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Two rounds of storms expected Thursday
A photo of Allan Martin Jr. courtesy of The Herald-Palladium.
Michigan court affirms resentencing for man convicted of 1997 murder

Latest News

Desmont Upchurch visited WNDU Studios to clear the air after breaking his own news involving...
South Bend mayoral candidate Desmont Upchurch admits to striking woman over 20 years ago
South Bend Saint Joseph gears up for opener against Lakeland
Freshman receivers expected to contribute early for Notre Dame
Former Landmark Recovery employee alleges Medicaid fraud at Bluffton facility
South Bend Republican mayoral candidate admits to slapping woman in past