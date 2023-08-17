Rose Ride held in Starke County to honor fallen EMT worker

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rose Ride was held Wednesday night in memory of fallen Starke County EMT and firefighter Mike Wilcox.

The ride also honored our local first responders.

“We are out there doing our job. We are out there for the people we fight next to, and so it’s nice to have the community come out and support us when it comes to something like this,” said Organizer Ron Brehmer.

Over 200 people participated in the ride, which started at Tierney Park in San Pierre.

The ride ended at Starke County EMS, which is right across the street from Knox Community High School.

Every rider dropped a single rose near the memorial ambulance as they drove by and gave a five-dollar donation.

“Dropped a single rose in honor of Mike or in honor of a first responder and their family,” said Brehmer.

Wilcox was killed earlier this month in a rollover crash involving his ambulance at the intersection of county roads 800 South and 700 East.

The crash left another EMT, Brandy Salita, in critical condition.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for the families of the two crash victims to help with the financial strain during this difficult time.

