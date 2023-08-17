Notre Dame band welcomes back students with marchout

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the start of a new year at the University of Notre Dame!

Students are arriving on campus for the fall semester, and they received a welcome like none other on Thursday morning.

The Band of the Fighting Irish kicked off its 178th year with a marchout around campus. The band marched past several Notre Dame landmarks, including the Hesburgh Library, Clarke Memorial Fountain, and Grace Hall.

The band marchout is a longstanding Notre Dame tradition. Most band members are from Notre Dame, but there are some from Holy Cross College and Saint Mary’s College mixed in, too.

This year, 265 band members are back and another 110 are auditioning. Tryouts are happening now.

Dating back to 1845, the Band of the Fighting Irish is the oldest college band in continuous existence in the United States.

To learn more about the band, click here.

