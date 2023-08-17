ND cornerback Ben Morrison builds off impressive freshman campaign

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When it comes to Notre Dame’s defense, one cornerback spot is occupied by fifth-year leader and team captain Cam Hart.

But on the other side of the field, Ben Morrison is back to make an impact following his freshman All-American season.

Last year, Morrison broke out with a two-interception performance against Clemson, finishing the season with a team-high six takeaways. With that, he’s established himself as a staple in the Irish secondary and a guy that the current freshmen can aspire to be.

“It gave me confidence really because he was my buddy at fall camp, so we were in the same room,” said fellow Irish cornerback Christian Gray. “Every day, we would read the bible. Every day, we would talk about confidence. Every day, we’d even talk to our moms at the same time. He’s just been teaching me a lot, trying to give me confidence, going over plays, studying more, and working hard. So, he’s just taught me a lot.”

“I’ve put myself in position to be trusted a little bit, but the biggest thing is just don’t allow yourself to feel that way because that’s when you seek complacency, and that’s the biggest thing I don’t want to do,” Morrison said. “Just trying to get better every single day.”

