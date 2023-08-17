Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crashing with pickup truck in Cass County

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 22-year-old Union man was flown to the hospital early Thursday morning after crashing with a pickup truck in Cass County.

The crash happened just after 4:35 a.m. on US-12 near Five Points Road in Mason Township.

Deputies say the Union man was driving his motorcycle east on US-12 when he collided with a Ford F-250 that was turning into a driveway. Witnesses told deputies that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was airlifted to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 36-year-old Edwardsburg man, was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

