Michigan court affirms resentencing for man convicted of 1997 murder

LANSING (WNDU) - A Michigan court has affirmed the sentencing of a Berrien County man convicted of murder last Thursday.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Allan Martin Jr., now 44, was found guilty of first-degree felony murder and carrying a firearm in 1997 after he shot and killed the owner of a Benton Township gun shop.

Martin was initially given life without parole, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that type of sentencing was unconstitutional for juveniles in 2012, and he was resentenced to 40 to 70 years.

In an appeal, Martin alleged that the trial court abused its discretion in resentencing him.

He argued the trial court impermissibly placed emphasis on his criminal record leading up to his felony murder conviction and ran afoul when it used the defendant’s criminal activity from his youth as an aggravating factor, The Herald-Palladium reports.

During his resentencing hearing, the court noted that Martin went through cycles of good behavior and bad behavior, referencing his involvement with the Latin Kings gang, which Martin has denounced. The trial court also discussed his past record, which has a problematic history.

In a ruling on Aug. 10, the Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed his sentencing of 40 to 70 years.

