Michiana Eats: Vinyl Tap and Table

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Rockin’ burgers, chicken wings, and cheese on fire? You can find it all at one spot in Mishawaka!

Vinyl Tap and Table is located two blocks south of Ironworks Plaza at 117 S. Main Street. According to managing partner Sean Collins, the restaurant has been open for about a year.

“We have rockin’ burgers, we started doing chicken wings — those are taking off pretty well, fried chicken sandwiches, grilled chicken sandwiches,” Collins said. “We have like this overarching music theme. You know, we just have little pieces of local art and just try to tie everything musical with the theme of an old-school American bar.”

When asked what the most popular item on the menu is, Collins didn’t even hesitate.

“Tennessee Whiskey Burger,” he said. “It’s insane. We can’t get anything more popular, even half as popular as that.”

The half-pound burger comes with bacon, grilled onions, two slices of provolone, roasted garlic puree, and whiskey sauce. Collins also said it’s never frozen and cooked to order.

“If you like it medium rare, medium well — however you like it, we’ll cook it that way for you,” he said.

To try Vinyl Tap and Table for yourself, head to the restaurant during its business hours, which are listed below:

Tuesday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For a look at the menu, including daily specials, click here.

