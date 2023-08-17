Man hit by train near Elkhart Railroad Museum

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was hit by a train at the railroad crossing near Main and Middlebury Streets.

That’s directly east of the National New York Central Railroad Museum.

Lieutenant Mayer of the Elkhart Police Department said the call came in at 11:29p.m. for a man injured by a train. He was unable to confirm if the man had been killed, but he did say a coroner was called.

The investigation was taken over by the Norfolk Southern Police Department.

We will update this breaking news story with more information as we learn it.

