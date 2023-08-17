Advertise With Us

Illinois veterans come to Washington to see war memorials built in their honor

By Stetson Miller
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - 31 veterans from the Quincy, Illinois area flew to Washington on Thursday aboard the 66th Great River Honor Flight mission, to see war memorials built in their honor.

They stopped by the Korean, Lincoln, Vietnam and World War II memorials.

Looking at names on the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Wall certainly brought back some tough memories for some on the trip like brothers Roy Benner and Kenny Benner

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing. It’s an honor to come and see even the ones that did not get to come home and honor the ones that have come home, it’s emotional,” said Roy Benner.

The trip also brought together many veterans together who had never met before like Bill Graham and Randolph Rudd, and forged new friendships.

“All these guys. I didn’t know any of them. So now I’ve got 30 new friends,” said Graham.

“It’s good to see the camaraderie and all branches and everybody coming together,” said Rudd.

Great River Honor Flight will fly back here to Washington next month and in October so more veterans get a chance to see the memorials.

