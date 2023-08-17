Freshman receivers expected to contribute early for Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With a brand-new veteran quarterback in the building, there are higher expectations for the Notre Dame passing game this season.

But the Irish are still figuring out who’s going to catch the passes.

This year’s wide receiver room features some returning pieces like Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie, but there’s also a handful of freshmen who are eager to step in.

“Most of these guys — well, all of them — were the best in their school and things kind of went through them, so it’s kind of like starting from the bottom again; raising up the level of play, level of understanding, level of responsibility because they’ve been here,” said wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. “The young guys have been here since the spring, so it’s not like they’re freshmen anymore.”

Head coach Marcus Freeman said last weekend that their opportunity may come sooner than later.

“I think you’ve got to expect to see Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores both play for us this year,” Freeman said. “I don’t consider Tobias (Merriweather) a young guy, even though he’s going into his second year here. But those two young guys, I would see having to help us immediately. And they’ve shown the ability to do so in practice.”

