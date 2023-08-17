Former Landmark Recovery employee alleges Medicaid fraud at Bluffton facility

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Another former employee of Landmark Recovery is coming forward about the potential for a federal complaint of Medicaid fraud against the treatment facility.

Shelley Wilburn worked at the Bluffton facility as an alumni coordinator from January to late August 2022, and part of her role was calling former patients and conducting surveys about their experience at Landmark.

This is what she had to say regarding a common complaint from patients.

“I did the survey with everybody, and it was supposed to be anonymous, but as they did the survey, a lot of them frequently talked or asked for clarification,” Wilburn told 16 News Now. “So, they would get to the questions about their therapist, and they would say, ‘Who was my therapist?’ And I’m like, ‘You didn’t know who your therapist was?’ And they were like, ‘Well, I don’t think I met with one, or I did meet with somebody. Maybe it was my patient navigator,’ and they frequently confused those two roles. They didn’t know who their treatment team was or who was on their treatment team. A lot of them said that they didn’t remember meeting with the treatment team. They didn’t remember ever seeing a treatment plan. And as you know, Medicaid requires that there be a treatment plan in place. And then, the client be involved in the direction of their treatment. It’s supposed to be person-centered.”

She goes on to say that the large size of these facilities and staffing shortages may have led to a lack of personalized patient care.

On July 31, Landmark placed the employees at its Bluffton and Carmel locations on a 30-day furlough.

The treatment facility in Mishawaka has come under fire in the past few months, as police investigators have documented over two dozen incidents, including death investigations, overdoses, rape cases, along with other forms of violence and sexual assault.

