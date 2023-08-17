First Alert Forecast: Two rounds of storms expected Thursday

THURSDAY: Showers and T-storms are expected Thursday. The first round will move in from 9 AM to 1 PM and will bring most of Michiana a chance of rain. Gusty wind of 30 to 40 mph and a few claps of lightning will remain likely with the first round. A second round of scattered showers and T-storms from 3 to 6 PM will be highly dependent on how much sunshine we see on the back side of our late morning showers. A few of the afternoon storms could be strong with gusty wind, small hail, lightning, and brief heavy downpours. High 76F. Winds SW turning NW at 15-30 mph. AM gusts may reach near 40 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Any shower or storm ends by 6 PM. Clouds decrease overnight, but a brief sprinkle or light shower will remain possible towards daybreak Friday. Low 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered morning clouds with a slight chance of a sprinkle. lots of sunshine for the afternoon and evening hours. Great evening weather for the return of high school football in Indiana with temperatures in the evening 70F. High around 75F. Low 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We are watching another “heat dome” to move into the eastern U.S. bringing in higher temps and humidity values into the upcoming weekend and next week. A few 90F days are likely for Michiana during this period with heat indexes attempting to reach in the low triple digits.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.